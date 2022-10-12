ITEP cost local governments $1.5B in foregone revenue in 2021, EBR $28.7M

Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program cost Louisiana local governments $1.5 billion in foregone property tax revenue in calendar year 2021, according to a recent report from Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack.

East Baton Rouge Parish levied $564.4 million in property taxes in 2021, with $28.7 million, roughly 5% of the total taxes levied, exempted as part of ITEP policies. EBR has the seventh highest amount of foregone revenue in the state compared to other parishes. Cameron Parish had the largest amount of exemptions, at more than $704 million—the parish levied just $58.2 million in taxes that year.

With exception to Cameron Parish, the parishes with the highest amounts of ITEP breaks per capita also tended to have higher property tax collections overall, according to Waguespack’s report.

Chemical manufacturers represented 80.7% of ITEP tax exemptions, with petroleum and coal products manufacturers accounting for the next largest share at 6.5%. Of the 25 parishes with the highest ITEP exempt taxes per capita, chemical manufacturing received the largest amount of ITEP exemptions. Among the remaining 33 parishes that had ITEP exemptions, machinery manufacturing was the most common industry. See the full report here and a summary here.