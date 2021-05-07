Is outdoor dining here to stay in Baton Rouge?

As they were planning their new restaurant, SoLou, which opened on Perkins Road in mid-March, partners Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Boudreaux made a key decision about the spot’s existing patio. The dreamy space under sprawling live oak trees featured a large outdoor bar, part of the Caribbean theme that defined its former tenant, The Rum House.

The SoLou partners saw the chance for something they considered more important. They removed the bar, and replaced it with additional seating.

“With what’s happened,” Sclafani says, “having more seating outside seems like the right thing to do right now.”

Before the pandemic, the rooftop bars installed at the The Chimes and now-closed Bumsteers, and the trailblazing elevated parklet created by Cocha, seemed like exciting exceptions. They were glimpses into a slowly changing dining landscape in a city that had generally thumbed its nose at eating outside.

Until recently, the perception had been that it was too hot and humid to dine outdoors in the summer, and too damp and cold during the winter. The brief comfortable days of spring and fall weren’t enough to warrant the investment in outdoor dining options.

But now, more restaurant operators are giving permanent patios serious consideration, especially those who are in the midst of opening new establishments or making changes to existing ones. More diners want to dine al fresco nowadays, having grown accustomed to the idea during the pandemic.

They’re finding vast and varied options, ranging from temporary structures erected to help restaurants navigate COVID-19 restrictions for indoor dining, to a growing number of permanent plaza-like additions. Throughout, the use of fans, misters and heaters have made outdoor dining a pleasant, year-round option.

“I think it’s become part of the way we think about operations these days,” says Bistro Byronz partner Emelie Alton. “You can’t really consider not doing it. We wouldn’t have chosen a location that didn’t provide some opportunity for outdoor seating. It’s critical.”

This story first appeared in the May edition of 225 magazine. Read the full story here.