Is liquefying and burying carbon emissions under the sea a realistic option? 

While the carbon capture debate continues in Louisiana and other parts of the world, ship operators have a radical idea for industrial companies that are searching for ways to dispose of carbon emissions: Take the captured CO2 out to sea and bury it deep under the ocean floor.

But first, supercool the carbon emissions to temperatures so low that they become a liquid, The Wall Street Journal reports.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipyard, and Greece-based ship owner

Capital Product Partners have designed a specialized vessel to carry liquefied CO2. They envision such ships transporting their cargo to depleted offshore oil and gas wells, where it would be pumped in and entombed for permanent storage.

Capital Product Partners signed a deal for four such ships, to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, that together cost more than $300 million.

However, the strategy still faces unknowns on its safety and environmental impact, as storing large volumes of CO2 under the seabed long term hasn’t been tested and research is inconclusive on the effects if it escapes. Read the full story.