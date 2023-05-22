IRS struggles with onslaught of retroactive claims for small business tax break 

The Internal Revenue Service has paid out more than $150 billion amid a surge of claims for an expired pandemic-era tax break for small businesses. Agency officials are wading through another roughly 800,000 returns that need processing—and more are still arriving.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the continued flood of claims for the employee-retention tax credit is straining the IRS, which is caught between pressure to process refunds quickly and concerns about paying money that businesses don’t deserve.

The agency has repeatedly warned about advisers who are encouraging employers to file returns that stretch or flout eligibility requirements. Small business owners, meanwhile, complain about monthslong waits for much-needed tax refunds.

“It’s along the spectrum of very aggressive to fraudulent,” Douglas O’Donnell, the IRS deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, says about some refund requests. “We recognize that this is going slowly. We are very worried about the illegitimate claims.”

The tax credit lapsed in late 2021 as the pandemic began receding, but the cost of the break to the government exploded in 2022 and 2023 as businesses applied for retroactive refunds. Read the full story.