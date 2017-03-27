Investor group signs purchase agreement for Sarki’s building in Mid City, no use identified yet

A group of investors has inked a purchase agreement on the building at 4385 Government St. that for nearly 40 years has been home to Sarki’s Oriental Rugs and Antique Gallery.

Originally listed for about $1 million five years ago, the building’s owner slashed the price to $650,000 last February and then further lowered the price to $430,000 earlier this month after getting the property appraised.

Within a week of lowering the price, listing agent Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate had an offer on the building. Matthew Laborde of Elifin Realty represents the buyer. He says his client hasn’t yet decided on a use for the property, but sees it as a good investment and is currently working to secure a tenant.

