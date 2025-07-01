Investar Bank agrees to acquire First National Bank in Texas

Investar Bank will grow to more than $4 billion in assets and more than triple its branches in Texas with a proposed acquisition of First National Bank, announced this morning.

First National, a subsidiary of Wichita Falls Bancshares Inc., operates seven branches and two mortgage offices in north Texas, with approximately $1.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025.

Under the terms of the $83.6 million agreement―expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025―Wichita Falls shareholders will receive $7.2 million in cash and 3,955,334 shares of Investar common stock, or $134.67 per share.

With the pending acquisition comes a capital raise. Investar announced a private placement of $32.5 million of its newly designated 6.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. In addition to supporting the acquisition of Wichita Falls, the financing will also be used for corporate purposes and other potential acquisitions.

For Investar, the merger represents the continued execution of its multistate expansion strategy, marking its second acquisition in Texas and first in the north Dallas market.

First National Bank will transition to the Investar Bank name, but its staff is expected to remain substantially intact, according to the announcement. The merger―unanimously approved by the boards of both banks―is expected to provide Investar with additional financial strength and the expanded resources of a larger banking enterprise. The full-service bank currently has on its books $1.3 billion in loans and $1.2 billion in deposits.

Investar President and CEO John D’Angelo called the merger a “pivotal moment in the history of Investar Bank and a defining milestone for our company,” noting that both banks emerged from “humble beginnings.”

“This is a watershed moment for our bank and our shareholders,” he said. “This is more than a strategic move; it’s a powerful alignment of values and purpose. … Although the banks began in different geographies and times, our shared vision is representative of the gap that larger institutions left in our markets. We responded by delivering true community banking.”

To date, Investar has completed seven bank acquisitions and one branch transaction. Investar Holding Corporation, which is publicly traded on the Nasdaq (ISTR), was founded in 2006 and currently operates 29 branches and one stand-alone ITM across the Gulf South. It has $2.7 billion in assets, $2.1 billion in loans and $2.3 billion in deposits.

Established in 1986, Wichita Falls Bankshares serves small business owners, taxing authorities, school districts and government entities.