Interior design firm moving into former Lamps & Lighting space

Allyson Hicks Design Consulting is opening next week in the Highland Road location previously occupied by Lamps & Lighting, which closed in the fall.

Hicks has been in the design field for more than 25 years and opened her own firm in 2007. Until now, she has worked out of an office on Bluebonnet Boulevard while also showcasing a sampling of the hand-picked products she uses in her residential designs in The Foyer on Perkins Road.

But Hicks says the new home for her business will consolidate the office and showroom into a single space, a welcome change from operating each in different ZIP codes.

Her brand mixes vintage and modern in a unique melange that celebrates the Louisiana aesthetic.

“We want our designs to feel current without whitewashing all the elements that make [Louisiana] interiors so beautiful,” Hicks says.

The Kenilworth-area shop is also large enough to afford her room to display her Vintage Alley products, consisting of antiques, collectibles and selected consignment pieces.