Intelligent Transportation Systems has new ownership 

Baton Rouge-based Intelligent Transportation Systems LLC has changed ownership and appointed a new CEO, the company announced this morning.

After leading the civil engineering and cybersecurity firm for 15 years, founder Mark Melancon has passed the torch to new owners Jonathan Fox, Diane Hammonds and Kimberly McDaniel, as he heads toward retirement. Melancon will continue to work as senior adviser, assisting with the transition.

McDaniel has been named CEO, in addition to becoming a principal along with Hammonds. Fox has been at Intelligent Transportation Systems, or ITS, for eight years and will retain his role as principal and minority owner.

ITS provides engineering, design, cybersecurity, installation, maintenance, networking and commissioning of traffic, transportation, and complex signal systems for its clients. The company has more than 20 employees and operates out of an office on Highland Road near Airline Highway.