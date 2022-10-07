Insurers, homeowners gear up for legal battle following Hurricane Ian 

Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Fewer than one-third to just over 40% of the Florida homes in the two coastal counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian are covered by flood policies, although standard homeowners’ policies in the U.S. for decades have excluded flood damage.

At stake are potentially billions of dollars in proceeds from homeowners’ policies that, if homeowners get their way, could close some of the insurance gap and help people rebuild and repair homes.

The stage is set for a potential litigation frenzy akin to the one after Hurricane Katrina devastated parts of Louisiana and Mississippi in 2005, say industry executives, agents and attorneys. It could impact how insurance is handled in the rest of the country, including in Louisiana. Read the full story.