Insurer cancels 42,000 homeowner policies in Louisiana

More than 40,000 homeowners are looking for new insurance policies after an insurance company dropped them, following similar moves by two other companies.

Southern Fidelity canceled 42,000 policies Friday, leaving Louisiana homeowners with 60 days to find new coverage, state insurance officials say. That brings the number of policies dropped since June to nearly 100,000 by Southern Fidelity, Lighthouse Excalibur and Maison, WVUE-TV reports.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says six companies have pulled out of the state completely and more than 50 have stopped writing new policies below Interstates 10 and 12, making the state’s insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens, the only option for most.

“As we get further away and hopefully go unscathed through this hurricane season, more of those companies will return to the market, I am certain, as it happened 15 years ago after Katrina and Rita,” Donelon says.

Southern Fidelity customers have until Sept. 13 to find a new policy or sign with Citizens. Lighthouse Excalibur and Maison have until Aug. 28.

Donelon says the number of Louisiana Citizens’ policies has jumped from 35,000 to 82,000 since the cancellations and he expects it to grow to 95,000. Read the full story.