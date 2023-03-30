Insurance commissioner pushes lawmakers to fund grants to help reinforce roofs

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon wants state lawmakers to fund a grant program that helps homeowners reinforce their roofs to withstand Category 4 hurricanes.

Donelon prodded lawmakers to establish the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program last year, but they opted not to fund it. Modeled off Alabama legislation, the program would offer grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to retrofit their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

The standards call for new construction techniques and better fasteners and seals that allow roofs to withstand winds up to 150 mph and keep water from leaking through.

“If you can keep water from getting through, even if shingles do come off … you save 90% of the claim,” Donelon told Senate Finance Committee members Wednesday. The panel is hearing from state agencies ahead of the regular legislative session that convenes April 10.

Donelon did not say how much money the program might need, but he is adamant that the program offers individual grants of about $10,000. Alabama’s program attracted no interest from homeowners when it first offered amounts less than that, he says.

During the 2023 special legislative session to address the state’s insurance crisis, Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, tried to fund the fortification program with an amendment tacked onto a $45 million incentive program to lure property insurance companies to the state. However, he had to withdraw the amendment because it was outside of the allowed scope of the special session. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.