Inspections could begin this week on troubled downtown Baton Rouge library site

Inspectors will start tearing out drywall at the downtown library construction site later this week, as they begin the process of trying to determine what caused a structural failure in the building’s cantilever in late April.

Officials from the city-parish met today with representatives from the construction, engineering and architectural firms involved in the $19 million library project. Also at the table for the first time today were representatives from Exponent, a third-party engineering firm the city has hired to do an independent analysis of the project alongside the project manager WHLC Architecture, also the building’s architect.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says no new information has emerged in recent days as to the cause of the failure—apparently stemming from a faulty weld—as well as when or how it will be repaired and how much that might add to the cost of the project.

