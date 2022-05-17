Inside Brandon Landry’s new dinner-only Supper Club 

More than two years in the making, Brandon Landry’s luxury Supper Club opens May 17 in a new space built specifically for the moonshot project. The 140-seat establishment is high on style, welcoming diners with an atmosphere laced with edgy, ultra-modern trappings and a menu devoted to imported extravagance.

Beluga caviar and premium Wagyu beef? Check. Global spirits? Check. The expectation that you should come in your flyest ‘fit? Yes, please.

Landry, founder and CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, says the idea for the Supper Club came from extensive traveling while opening the now 65 locations of Walk-Ons. He and his team frequently dined in similar, high-end concepts in markets like Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami. Landry liked their exclusive feel and focus on over-the-top indulgence.

“I always said, ‘I wish we had something like this in Baton Rouge,’” Landry says. “For me, it’s about creating a meaningful moment, and letting people make a night of it. We’re creating a place that is really energizing and hits all five senses.”

Landry purchased land for the concept in 2020, located on Perkins Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard.

