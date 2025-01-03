Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana took a significant tumble

As unemployment claims are dropping around the nation, initial claims are also falling in Louisiana, according to the latest figures available from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Initial unemployment claims dropped more than 30% last week as compared to the previous week, from 1,592 claims to 1,106 claims. The initial filings, a proxy for layoffs, are also 13% lower than what they were the prior year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, dropped 4.5% to 1,663.

Despite the drop in initial claims, continued claims in Louisiana grew 15% last week as compared to the previous week. There were 12,384 claims filed for the week ending Dec. 28.

Continued filings were 5% lower than the same period a year ago.