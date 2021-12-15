Infrastructure projects signal hope for Louisiana construction industry

Like the rest of the U.S., Louisiana has dealt with labor shortages and higher prices for supplies across the construction sector in recent months. But new federal funding could be a positive sign for the industry, New Orleans City Business reports.

Louisiana was left with a billion-dollar surplus following a better-than-expected economy for the fiscal year ending in June. A large chunk will be spent on maintenance and improvements of state-owned facilities, says Andre Kelly, a regional manager for Louisiana Associated General Contractors.

Louisiana is also set to receive $6 billion for highways and bridges from the infrastructure bill passed by Congress this fall.

Construction companies expect to see increased work and possibly an increase in their workforce in the future as a result of the projects. William Lemoine, president of LEMOINE building construction, says he expects to see a fair amount of business at his company because of the funding.

But overall, there are mixed feelings about the sector’s future. Louisiana has experienced some of the largest losses in construction employment since March 2020. Costs for supplies are starting to drop, but still sit above where prices were in 2020.

“These are nationwide issues,” Kelly says. “If you have the available labor but you don’t have the materials to build, then we’ll have an entirely different issue.”

