Inflation remains No. 1 problem for small business owners

NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.3 points in September to 92.1, making the ninth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98.

Thirty percent of business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business.

NFIB state director Dawn McVea says Louisiana’s small business owners remain frustrated over the uncertainty.

“The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee is meeting again on Wednesday to further discuss possible changes to the tax structure in the state,” McVea says. “Meanwhile, the governor’s office indicated there will be a surplus of funds but won’t say how much and is already suggesting how the funds should be spent, saying that a tax cut is the wrong way to go.”

Key findings of the national survey include:

Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased two points from September to a net negative 44%.

Forty-six percent of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, down three points from August and remaining historically high.

The net percent of owners raising average selling prices decreased two points to a net 51% (seasonally adjusted).

The net percent of owners who expect real sales to be higher increased nine points from August to a net negative 10%.

The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased by two points to 72.

See the full NFIB survey report.