Inflation, rate hikes mean fewer business buyouts

Companies hit the brakes on deal-making during the first half of 2022 as concerns over pervasive inflation, interest rate hikes and the threat of a recession loomed over Wall Street.

Overall, companies announced $2.2 trillion worth of buyout deals in the first half of the year, a 21% drop from a year earlier. The number of deals also fell, dropping 17% during that period, according to Refinitiv. It’s the slowest start to the year for deal-making since the pandemic stunned markets in 2020.

Some of the biggest deals, such as Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard, were announced early in the year, before the long list of worries began weighing on Wall Street. The tally also includes Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter, announced in April but now uncertain to go through. Read the full story.