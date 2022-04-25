Inflation is top concern for small business owners  

NFIB’s monthly Small Business Economic Trends report finds that inflation is now the number one problem facing small business owners.

Additionally, the number of owners expecting business conditions to improve in the near future has fallen to the lowest level in the 48-year history of NFIB’s report.

“Inflation has impacted small businesses throughout the country and is now their most important business problem,” says NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg. “With inflation, an ongoing staffing shortage, and supply chain disruptions, small business owners remain pessimistic about their future business conditions.”

Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months fell 14 points to a net negative 49%. This is the lowest number on record. The report also showed a decrease in small business owners’ optimism.

Thirty-one percent of owners report that inflation is the single most important problem in their business, up five points from February and the highest reading in over 40 years. As of March, inflation has surpassed labor quality as the largest issue facing owners.

A major challenge for small businesses this year is the ongoing and unprecedented labor shortage. Forty-seven percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a one percentage point decrease from February. Despite this slight decline, the number of owners with unfilled positions is still more than double the 48-year-historical average of 22%.