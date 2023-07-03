Industries that depend on thriving downtowns are suffering

It’s not just downtown Baton Rouge that has suffered from fewer workers coming into the office.

Pain from the workers’ slow return is spilling over into architecture, construction, cleaning, brokerage, furniture and other industries that depend on thriving downtowns, The Wall Street Journal reports. Most of these are small businesses, with fewer than 30 employees.

During good times, these firms generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue from the sale, development and leasing of U.S. office space. But the businesses, which employ tens of thousands of workers, are now shrinking due to the pandemic-era sea change in office-space usage.

Some companies in the office-industry ecosystem are contracting, laying off workers or even going out of business. In New York, for example, Henegan Construction, which has built office-interior space for tenants such as Morgan Stanley and the Ford Foundation, has laid off more than 50 workers, according to a filing with the state Department of Labor.

Steelcase, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of office furniture, last month reported $751.9 million in revenue for its most recent quarter, down from $824.3 million during the comparable period in 2019. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company has taken numerous cost- and workforce-reduction steps, including closing a regional distribution center in Atlanta. Read the full story.