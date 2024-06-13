Industrial Fabrics announces $8M Pointe Coupee production facility

Industrial Fabrics Inc., a Baton Rouge-based manufacturer and distributor of geotechnical products, on Thursday announced that it is investing $8 million to establish a new production facility in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to a statement from Louisiana Economic Development, the facility will utilize locally sourced raw materials to manufacture products that reduce the erosion of sediment and soil into drainage systems.

Construction on the facility is already underway and is expected to conclude in June 2025. Industrial Fabrics expects to create 25 new direct jobs over the next 10 years and retain 44 current jobs.

LED offered Industrial Fabrics an incentives package to secure the project. That package includes a $180,000 performance-based grant from the Economic Development Award Program for the reimbursement of infrastructure costs and utility repairs.

Industrial Fabrics is expected to participate in Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs, as well.