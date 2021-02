We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

A restaurant called Juicy Seafood is coming to College Drive, with plans to open its doors in May. The Cajun seafood concept is moving into a 10,000-square-foot suite in the Village Square Shopping Center on College, near Office Depot.