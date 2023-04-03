Increasing number of tech jobs widening pay gap between large and smaller cities

Jobs using technology are more common in some parts of the country than others, reports Route Fifty.

In 2002, only 9% of U.S. jobs involved spending a large amount of time on computers or using other forms of technology, the report says. By 2010, the number of those jobs had doubled to 18%, and by 2020 they accounted for one-quarter of all jobs.

Many smaller metropolitan areas, however, are not a part of this trend, widening the wage gap between small cities and larger cities where companies employ more software developers, IT technicians and financial managers.

The mean salary for workers in jobs that used a lot of technology was $79,000 in 2020, compared to $54,000 for those who used a medium amount and $35,000 for those who spent little time using technology.

And the difference in wages is widening, the report says. A decade ago, employees whose jobs required the most use of technology earned 41% more than those whose jobs required only moderate use of technology. Now the difference is 47%. Read the full story.