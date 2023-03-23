In a slowing economy, companies beginning to see remote work as a liability 

Companies trying to run leaner and more efficiently are deploying familiar strategies from past downturns, and some are now taking new aim at their employees’ work-from-home arrangements, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The latest back-to-office push reflects bosses’ renewed sense of control and their concern that employees’ at-home productivity is falling to unaffordable levels.

LinkedIn reports that about 12% of job listings on its platform are for remote positions, down from 20% around this time last year. Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn’s global vice president of talent acquisition, says people who are determined to work remotely might have to consider freelancing, trading some job security and company-sponsored benefits for flexibility.

Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 is a good example of this shift. Rapid7 now requires workers to spend three days in the office, whereas a few months ago they had no such requirements.

“We experienced the benefits of workplace flexibility,” says Corey Thomas, Rapid7’s CEO. “We also saw the long-term strain on collaboration, cross-team communication, and especially development for emergent hires and new managers.”

