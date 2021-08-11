Impact of tenant eviction ban on Baton Rouge market minimal so far

One week into the federal government’s extension of a moratorium on certain evictions in communities with “substantial” or “high risk” of COVID-19 transmission, which includes all 64 parishes in Louisiana, lenders and landlords aren’t feeling the ripple effects—at least not yet.

The Aug. 3 moratorium was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the original ban, passed in Sept. 2020 and extended several times, expired July 31. The new moratorium should remain in effect until Oct. 3, though it will likely be challenged in court.

While the pandemic housing crisis remains a very real issue across the country, local property managers say the majority of tenants they deal with are able to pay the rent, which means the majority of property owners are able to make their mortgage payments.

“It’s not so much a problem in large, multifamily complexes because if five percent of your tenants are unable to pay, in the scheme of the entire property complex you’re still OK,” says Laura White, executive vice president of Latter and Blum’s multifamily division, where she manages more than 11,000 units statewide, including 3,500 in Baton Rouge. “It’s a problem if you’re a small investor with four or six units. If two or three of your tenants can’t pay the rent, then you’re in trouble.”

While it may be a problem for small investors, lenders aren’t hearing from them in great numbers.

• “I keep reading about it nationally in other states,” says Investar Bank President and CEO John D’Angelo. “But we’re not hearing anything from our customers.”

• B1BANK President and CEO Jude Melville hasn’t heard much either. “My guess is that it’s not as large a number impacted as they expected,” he says.

Supporting those anecdotal experiences is the fact that foreclosure activity is low.

“I haven’t had an influx of foreclosure-related multifamily appraisal assignments, which is what you’d expect to see if the eviction ban was impacting property owners,” says Wesley Moore, an appraiser with Cook, Moore, Davenport and Associates.

Part of the disconnect may be the emergence of rental assistance programs, funded by the federal government and administered by state and local governments.

More than 7,000 tenants have applied for rental assistance in East Baton Rouge Parish through the city-parish program, which is open to those whose income has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The money is slow in coming, according to White, but it’s starting to flow and starting to make a difference, she says.

Still, lenders and their borrowers are worried, as the pandemic enters a new phase just as the economy appeared to be rebounding.

“We haven’t seen any major problems,” says Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain. “But there is a lot of frustration and concern.”