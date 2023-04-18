Iconic Spanish Town store primed for another rebirth

Known for most of its history as Capitol Grocery, Baton Rouge’s oldest store—located in its oldest neighborhood—first opened in 1914.

But the Spanish Town institution changed hands a few times in recent years and has been closed for several weeks. The newest proprietor, who looks to reopen the store as Belli during the second week of May, plans to extend its brand beyond the century-old walls.

“I’m trying to reach out to make revenue from different places,” Kristen Guarisco says. “I think that’s my competitive edge.”

Guarisco says she has a dietetics degree from LSU and started a healthy meal-prep business after college that evolved into work as a private chef. She is also a health coach and certified yoga teacher and plans to bring that focus on nutrition and wellness to her new role.

Patrons can expect coffee and beignets in the morning along with daily lunch specials and healthy meals to go. She has developed a line of raw, frozen dinners that feed several people and are ready for the slow cooker.

Guarisco doesn’t want to depend on walk-in traffic, which she considers one of the reasons for the store’s previous struggles. She has secured a few dedicated parking spaces, plans to participate in outside events and host some of her own, and says a few gyms and yoga studios have agreed to buy slow-cooker dinners in bulk.

Having lived in Spanish Town since 2020, Guarisco was “very disheartened” to see the store close and is excited for the opportunity to revive the beloved community hub.

“My best friends live here,” she says. “I would consider this neighborhood to be my family.”