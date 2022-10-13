Hurricane Ian’s impact on Louisiana’s homeowner insurance crisis 

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, but Louisiana homeowners will also suffer the storm’s impact through higher insurance costs and shrinking availability from an industry fleeing coastal regions throughout the country, USA Today Network reports.

“Hurricane Ian will create further distress for the Louisiana marketplace and any other hurricane-exposed state,” said Jeff Albright, chief executive of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of Louisiana. “It will affect both availability and affordability.”

That’s a sentiment shared throughout the industry.

“Losses from Hurricane Ian will significantly impact rates in Florida and other wind-exposed coastal states,” Richard Kerr, chief executive of the Dallas-based insurance distribution and underwriting company MarketScout, told the Insurance Journal.

Many Louisiana homeowners were already suffering insurance sticker shock with dramatic increases before Hurricane Ian’s impact has been factored into the market. Read the full story (subscription).