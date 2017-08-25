Hunt for prime zoo spot won’t be easy

Last night’s BREC Commission vote gave the agency’s leadership the ability to start looking for a new location for the zoo, which is currently in north Baton Rouge.

So now what?

If BREC leaders don’t already have specific spots in the works, they have their work cut out for them.

They’re faced with finding a property owner willing to strike an affordable deal with BREC potentially on a 100-acre tract with prime access to the interstate in an increasingly developed city. Real estate experts say it’s a dubious proposition.

“I don’t even think the landmass is there even if they decided to pay for it,” says commercial realtor Beau Box. “I don’t think there’s a site that exists without wetlands or a major development obstacle.”

Daily Report has the full story.