How you can mentor junior staff even with a hybrid-working model

While flexibility and hybrid-working models have become the new corporate norm, concerns persist with many managers that such flexibility can threaten the development and integration of recently hired junior staff.

While research shows staff can be more productive working remotely, corporate leaders worry that productivity may not apply to junior staff who haven’t learned the systems, processes and practices of the company. But a deliberate, intentional and structured program can facilitate junior staff development and integration into company culture while still maintaining flexible hybrid work arrangements, reports Fast Company.

Gleb Tsipursky, author and CEO of consulting firm Disaster Avoidance Experts, says the solutions he brainstorms with clients involve a more targeted approach customized to the needs of junior staff.

“It does involve newer staff coming into the office more often, but not simply randomly,” Tsipurksy says. “They’re not going to just pick up the culture and work habits of a company by osmosis, especially given that more experienced staff won’t be coming in as often as junior staff.”

The structured integration policy should be distinct from a company’s onboarding program, but should still build on and plug into it, so that junior staff transition seamlessly from the onboarding program in their first several weeks into the development and integration program for the first couple of years.

