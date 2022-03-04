How VBR is spending $200K on sponsorship of Garth Brooks concert

Plans are still being finalized, but Visit Baton Rouge is planning to spend around $200,000 to sponsor the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium on April 30.

According to Karron Alford, Visit Baton Rouge’s director of marketing and technology, much of that money will go toward marketing efforts that will get the word out to visitors about what they can do while they’re in town for the concert.

“They’ll have a reason to come early or stay later,” she says.

VBR is currently working with LSU to go through its marketing channels, she says, and is developing radio ads about the concert to run during sporting events, as well as on displays for LSU’s digital boards.

The marketing efforts will push the audience to VBR’s website landing page, Alford says, which will keep users up to date on other events happening that weekend as well as where they can book hotels and restaurants offering specials.

Over 102,000 tickets have been sold, and there will be a big local turnout, Alford says, but VBR is confident the concert will also draw attendees from surrounding states.

“We’re making sure we can show people a good time and let them know what’s happening during that concert weekend,” she says.