How to make in-house, remote and hybrid workers feel like one team

Over the past four years, we’ve all become familiar with the trade-offs between working in person and working virtually, notes Whitney Johnson, CEO of leadership development company Disruption Advisors and a columnist for Baton Rouge Business Report.

But how do you respond as a leader when not everyone can be in that room, physically or virtually?

The reality is that many of our teams are split between in-office, remote and hybrid employees, which can make unified decision-making difficult. How do you communicate a sense of calm vision when some folks sat at the table, talked, and made decisions while others were occupied elsewhere? How do you make sure everyone feels the same sense of belonging, and how do you monitor the ripple effects of your decisions?

It’s daunting, Johnson writes, but it’s not impossible. It takes opening effective lines of communication, fostering connection through vulnerability, and nurturing growth wherever you are. Get Johnson’s own best practices here.