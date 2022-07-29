How to know when your business should raise prices 

One of the biggest challenges for small business owners is deciding what to charge for a product or service. If they get it wrong, their revenue suffers either by pricing out would-be customers or—more often—undervaluing their work and shortchanging their business.

So how can entrepreneurs know if they are undervaluing their offerings?

Here are some red flags that can signal it’s time to raise prices, according to The Wall Street Journal:

You can’t keep up with all the work. There’s a delicate balance when it comes to pricing, so if you’re struggling to keep up with an influx of business, it’s time to reevaluate your price structure.

You’re struggling financially despite having lots of customers.

You’re doing a lot of custom work. For most consultants and businesses that offer professional services, success comes from productizing proven strategies that work for an array of customers.

You’re giving your knowledge away for free. Your expertise and counsel are valuable and are something that your customers will pay for—so let them. Read the full story.