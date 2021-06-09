How to know if you’re really ready to quit your job

If you’ve been thinking about quitting your job, you’re not alone. According to the Harvard Business Review, surveys show that anywhere from one-quarter to more than half of employees are planning to look for a new job post-pandemic.

Some of that is normal churn that is unusually clustered because of employees’ reluctance to leave a “safe” position during last year’s uncertainty. But others are searching for different reasons.

If you’re uncertain that leaving your company is the right move, or if you’d stay provided certain of your concerns could be addressed, here are four things to discuss with your manager before you decide to leave:

• The logistics of work—Over the past year, knowledge workers dove headlong into remote work, and they generally liked it. However, even if your company has announced a “universal” new policy for how and where employees are required to work, don’t accept it as definitive. If you’re planning to leave otherwise, it’s worth it to ask if exceptions can be made.

• Your projects and skill development—Many professionals start looking for new opportunities because they feel like their work has become routine, or that they’ve stagnated. That’s why it’s important, before you bow out, to speak up for what you want.

• The colleagues you work with—One of the most typical reasons employees leave their jobs — pandemic or no — is dissatisfaction with interpersonal relationships at work. Before you make the unilateral decision to quit, it’s worth asking whether you might be reassigned to a new project or team.

• The money—If you feel you’re being underpaid, or you’ve gained new skills that make you more marketable, or if there’s a particular life goal that feels pressing (such as earning enough to buy a home), a raise may obviate the need to leave your job. If you truly are planning to leave for this reason, it’s helpful to be transparent with your employer. Read the full story.