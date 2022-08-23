How to help your employees go above and beyond

Leaders and heads of HR have grappled for decades with how to create the ideal employee experience—the kind that drives great work performance and leads employees to go above and beyond.

One global study of more than 23,000 employees a few years back deserves another look, Inc. reports. It shed light on what factors help foster a positive employee experience, including belonging, purpose, achievement, work-life balance, and recognition.

According to the study, creating a sense of belonging takes the cake and matters more than any other factor. It’s what will lift up the spirits of people to go above and beyond in their work. Belonging is simply defined as feeling part of a team, group, or organization.

When employees feel like they belong, their ideas and suggestions matter; they are more than twice as likely to report a positive employee experience than those who don’t (83 percent versus 34 percent). Read the full story (subscription may be required).