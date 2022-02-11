How to avoid overlooking qualified job candidates

The current labor market has companies scrambling to find workers to fill open spots.

Some could be overlooking qualified workers, Fast Company reports, and there are a number of reasons why. Here are ways companies can ensure they’re not overlooking qualified applicants:

Streamline HR functions : Some companies have HR staffing shortages, so to streamline hiring, they should look for ways to efficiently identify, interview, and onboard prospective hires. Employers can also cut back on the number of interviews they’re conducting with candidates.

Look for transferable skills : Recruiters should do a better job explaining skills, and should think in broader terms about where a prospective candidate would fit best.

Communicate : Instead of ghosting a candidate after one or multiple interviews, be sure to stay in touch and let them know what to expect.

Balance HR tech with human touch : If hiring managers are working on their own to find talent and not using an applicant tracking system, companies may not have all of the information necessary on potential hires. Extra human attention can make sure the company isn’t overlooking candidates.