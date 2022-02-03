How Thomas Schumacher launched River Homes

Crowley native Thomas Schumacher grew up visiting False River with his father and brothers, and it would later become the inspiration for his property management company River Homes.

Schumacher moved to Florida and worked as a real estate agent in the 30A area to get experience in the industry as a recent graduate of UL Lafayette.

After a year along 30A, he decided to pursue his interest in property management and hospitality services and accepted a supervisor position at Alys Beach, a high-end community with a property management and vacation rental program. While there, he began laying the foundation for his River Homes business in Louisiana.

Schumacher incorporated River Homes in fall 2020 and launched the company in early 2021. Based in New Roads, with an office in the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center, River Homes offers rental and property management for houses in the False River area. Since its launch, the company has grown to a staff of four managing a portfolio of nearly 20 homes, including one in Baton Rouge’s Pointe-Marie. Schumacher credits local real estate agents for helping him connect with homeowners.

