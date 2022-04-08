How the pandemic pushed the founder Steward & James to launch her business 

Ashley Andrews Dodge doesn’t leave her house without wearing accessories from her jewelry company, Steward & James.

“You have to believe in what you sell,” Dodge says. “You have to believe in what you love, so I wear my stuff every single day.”

When it comes to her business, Dodge believes in selling high-quality jewelry at a reasonable price. Every piece in her jewelry line is made from gold-plated stainless steel and brass and most retail for less than $50.

Although opening up a fashion-related business has always been Dodge’s dream, she didn’t make it a reality until November 2020.

While studying apparel design as an LSU senior, Dodge got her first taste of the fashion world. She designed and showed a 10-piece clothing collection in the 2015 New Orleans Fashion Week emerging designers competition. But she soon realized clothing design wasn’t what she wanted to be doing. For her, it was all about jewelry and accessories.

“It’s the final touches that change everything, so I completely stepped away from the clothing game,” she says.

It was the pandemic that fueled her to launch her own brand. When COVID-19 reached the U.S., Dodge had built up five years of experience as a product development designer. While working from home, she started to question what was stopping her from fulfilling her dream of entrepreneurship.

“Honestly, without the pandemic, I don’t think I would have done it,” she says. “I would have just stayed in my job and just kind of kept going, thinking, one day. But this kind of forced me.”

Dodge first launched online, naming her business Steward & James, after her two grandfathers she was so close to growing up.

But Dodge’s operation is decidedly a one-woman show. Not only does she design all of her jewelry, but she runs everything from the accounting and shipping to web design and managing relationships with overseas factories, which produce her designs before they’re shipped directly to her.

