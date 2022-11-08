How the Keep Tiger Town Beautiful initiative came roaring to life

Stopped at a red light in January 2021, Jennifer Richardson glanced out her car window and grew disgusted. The long median traversing Essen Lane at Jefferson Highway, as well as the grassy rights of way on both sides of the street, were, as usual, full of trash.

“The weeds were tall, and it was full of beer cans, bottles and cigarette butts,” says Richardson, a real estate agent who uses the thoroughfare regularly. “Every time I’d go to that red light, I would just get white-knuckled. I was so angry, and so I posted on Facebook, ‘Does anybody want to meet me at 6:30 in the morning on Saturday to clean this up?’”

A few replied that they would. The day arrived and Richardson, who showed up first, started pulling weeds and bagging trash. As she worked, she recalls feeling a bit self-conscious and wondered if anyone else would actually join her.

Sue Abshire is one of many Keep Tiger Town Beautiful volunteers who say they believe Baton Rouge residents have become numb to high levels of litter.

“Then, all of a sudden, I looked up and people were coming over to help,” Richardson, 63, says. “They showed up. We cleaned it up in about three hours and picked up 43 contractor bags full of trash.”

The cleanup was so successful, Richardson formed the Facebook group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful and planned subsequent volunteer events in other areas. Nearly two years later, the grassroots organization has more than 3,100 Facebook members and hundreds of consistent “litter warriors” who participate in regular trash removal events around the city.

