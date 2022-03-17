How the Fed’s interest rate hike could affect you 

After months of anticipation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 in hopes of tempering persistent inflation.
That tiny, 0.25 percent increase has a cascading effect that flows through U.S. government bonds, mortgages and other types of loans, The Washington Post reports.
Here are four ways the Fed’s higher rates will trickle down to consumers and businesses:
- Mortgages and other consumer loans—As the cost of credit rises for banks, they’ll soon pass those higher rates on to consumers who take out big-ticket loans like mortgages. That means the housing market will be directly affected.
- Slowing business expansion and hiring—It isn’t just consumers who will be paying more to borrow. Businesses also are facing higher interest rates, making it more likely business leaders think twice before taking out new loans for investment or expansion. A pullback in hiring would be a notable turn for the labor market, which has added a record 7 million jobs in the past year.
- Slowdown in the stock market—After soaring to repeated record highs during the pandemic, the stock market has come back down in recent months, in part because of looming concerns that the Fed would begin raising interest rates. But those expectations have already been factored into investors’ stock purchases and trades, meaning there probably won’t be additional fallout following this week’s hike.
- Slowing inflation— As higher interest rates work their way through the economy, cooling demand for homes, cars and other investments, the big hope is that prices will also simmer down. Read the full story.