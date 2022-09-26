How strong must connections be to gain advantage in job search? 

A new study analyzing the data of more than 20 million LinkedIn users over five years reveals that mere acquaintances may be more helpful in finding a new job than close friends, according to USA Today.

Researchers behind the study say the findings will improve job mobility on the platform, but because users were unaware of their data being studied, some may find the lack of transparency concerning. Published this month in Science, the study was conducted by researchers from LinkedIn, Harvard Business School and MIT between 2015 and 2019.

Researchers were testing a social-scientific theory known as the “strength of weak ties.” In this theory from Stanford professor Mark Granovetter, there are weak ties, like friends of friends, and strong ties, like immediate colleagues. His research posits it’s those weak ties that can lead you to better job opportunities not found in your strong ties network. Read the full story.