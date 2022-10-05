How remote work is changing the face of business travel 

Business travel used to mean sending employees from their home office to somewhere else—to meet with clients or co-workers at other offices. But for many remote-first companies, it now means the opposite: Bringing employees together from their far-flung homes to work and meet in person.

These so-called off-sites—a holdover term from when these companies had actual sites—have the potential to change the face of business travel.

“There will still be business travel, it will just look different,” says Bruno Muchada, head of expansion for property partners at Surf Office, a company retreat management company. “You’re traveling to see your company as much as you are going to see clients.”

And as the line between business and pleasure blurs into so-called “bleisure” travel, off-site organizers are recognizing the relative unimportance of traditional meetings and schedules. In this upside-down scenario, employees are now working at home and playing with their co-workers at the “office,” instead of vice versa.

“I have this theory on the division of the structure of the day,” says Chase Warrington, head of remote for software company Doist. “It should be 20% work, 30% activities and 50% free time.”

This free time allows the kind of spontaneous connection and conversation that return-to-office apologists have lauded. And it fundamentally alters how—and where—these off-sites are organized.

“Don’t take us to some big hotel in the middle of a city and give us a big itinerary,” Warrington says, channeling employee sentiment.

This might spell trouble for traditional conference centers and hotels that depend on a steady drumbeat of business travel. Yet it has created a new small-business ecosystem geared at helping remote businesses manage employee morale via retreats. Read the full story.