How Jenni Peters made Varsity Sports a resource for athletes 

Five dollars, a T-shirt and some free Miller Lite.

That’s how Jenni Peters’ running career got started. It’s probably not the way most would have envisioned the owner of the now-iconic Varsity Sports shop beginning her foray into the sport.

Then 25 and an LSU grad student, Peters wasn’t much of a runner. But a friend invited her to a Fun Run on College Drive and told her she could get a shirt and some beer for just $5 if she tagged along.

And as Peters put it, “that’s what started the rest of my life.”

“To tell you the truth, (running) really wasn’t a cool thing back then,” Peters recalls. “(Now) Baton Rouge is really kind of a hub of particularly high school running, with the girls and guys you see at the state championships. That definitely wasn’t the case when I started running.”

Flash forward a few years later, and Peters would go on to qualify for the U.S. Olympic trials four different times, and run competitively on both the Nike Racing team and U.S. Track and Field team.

But as successful as she was, the competitive runner life just wasn’t quite for her. So in 2000, while she was still teaching part time at LSU, Peters decided to open a small running shop in a quaint house off Perkins Road. Just as her entry into the sport was casual, approachable and easygoing, Peters wanted to provide a space that offered that same mindset to others looking for a laid-back introduction into the world of running.

Varsity Sports’ arrival in Baton Rouge has helped build a new running culture throughout the city. The shop hosts multiple runs every week and oftentimes hosts themed events for some added fun.

The store also became a place many locals turned to during the past year’s phased shutdowns, as personal health became even more important.

This article was first published in the May 2021 issue of 225 magazine, read the full feature here, which includes photos of Peters and Varsity Sports.