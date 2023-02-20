How is BASF fostering its next generation of employees?

One thing BASF Senior Vice President Jerry Lebold has learned over the years is the importance of having the right team with the right skills and talents.

That’s particularly important now, given the wave of retirements impacting the industry.

“There’s a lot of knowledge that gets lost when someone who has worked for 30 or 40 years retires,” Lebold says. “Our challenge is knowledge retention and getting new team members to learn from that.”

Another hurdle—a cultural preference for four-year college degrees over manufacturing careers. “Students today want to work for Google or Microsoft or Tesla,” Lebold says. “Many of them don’t recognize the opportunities that manufacturing provides in their own backyard. It’s simply a failure to get the word out, and that’s unfortunate given the urgent need for skilled, capable team members and the proliferation of manufacturing jobs.”

Lebold has learned that the best way to change that perception is through a system of constant engagement. BASF starts early by grooming its future workforce while they’re still in elementary school.

“When I came here three years ago, I began to notice a real value in engaging our local schools,” he adds. “In Ascension Parish, we start very early with kids in the 4th grade. We sponsor the BASF Kids’ Lab at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum, and we get them excited about the possibilities of a future in STEM.” Read more from 10/12 Industry Report.