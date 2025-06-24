Hyundai’s planned $6B steel mill in Ascension is about more than steel

Hyundai is betting big on hydrogen in Louisiana, pitching a $6 billion hydrogen-integrated steel mill in Ascension Parish as a launchpad for a statewide clean energy transformation, The Center Square writes.

Developers unveiled new details about the project this week to Louisiana’s Clean Hydrogen Task Force. The project aims to be operational by 2029 and serve as the cornerstone of a three-stage strategy: Drive hydrogen demand at the mill, expand use across industrial sectors, and build a full-fledged hydrogen ecosystem.

While the project promises thousands of jobs, workforce training and major carbon reductions, Hyundai officials acknowledge serious financial headwinds—namely, the high cost of hydrogen production and uncertainty around federal tax incentives, including proposed rollbacks under the Trump administration’s “big, beautiful” bill.

Still, Hyundai says its commitment is “unwavering.”

The company plans to begin with lower-emission blue hydrogen before shifting to near-zero-emission green hydrogen. Officials also point to state-level incentives, like Louisiana’s Quality Jobs Program, as crucial for success.

“This isn’t just about steel,” Hyundai officials say. “It’s about producing a better future—and leading the U.S. in energy transformation.”

