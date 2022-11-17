How hypnosis can make you a better leader

Despite David Wachs’ success as founder of Phoenix-based robotics company Handwrytten, he says he’s struggled with managing stress and operating in a “reactive state.”

To address that issue, Inc. reports, he’s turned to an unusual method: hypnosis. And he swears it has changed his life. “I’m not a hippie,” he says. “I’m a software programmer. But, holy crap, this stuff actually works.”

Hypnosis has a strong scientific basis. It can help people change their behavior, beat addic­tions, and heal trauma by putting the brain in a suggestive state–with repetition and comforting visuals–and then offering a new narrative.

Wachs came to the century-old treatment in 2015 while trying to resolve some personal issues. Regular therapy wasn’t helping, so out of “desperation,” he visited a board-certified hypnotist in Chicago. Within a few weeks, he says, problems he’d had for years disappeared.

“I’ve become a different person–a bit more measured,” he says. “When I walk past an employee’s computer screen and see them not working, I choose to think, well, maybe let them live, instead of micromanaging.” Wachs says he also approaches giving feedback differently: “I now know I can say the exact same thing, but if I come across as more relaxed, it totally changes how the feedback is received.” Read the entire story from Inc.