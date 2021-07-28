How did The Penthouse Club snag one of the biggest pandemic relief grants in Baton Rouge?

When the U.S. Small Business Administration on Tuesday announced the recipients of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, part of a massive package of pandemic relief aid passed by Congress in late 2020 to help struggling performing arts venues, it was not surprising to see most of Baton Rouge’s well-known arts organizations on the list.

What was surprising is that the third-largest grant award in Baton Rouge went—not to the Manship Theatre or the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, as you might expect—but to Baton Rouge Sports Restaurant Inc., a Bennington Avenue establishment better known by the name under which it does business, The Penthouse Club.

According to the SBA, the club received $1.1 million, which is nearly 14% of the total $8.1 million awarded to Baton Rouge-based recipients and nearly three times the amount awarded to No. 4 on the list, the Manship Theatre, which received a little more than $388,000 from the program. In fact, the gentleman’s club got more money than the collective total landed by the Manship Theater, Louisiana Symphony Association, Theater Baton Rouge, LASM, Playmakers of Baton Rouge and Opera Louisiane.

Is this what Congress intended when it approved $7.5 billion to help save struggling theaters and live music venues forced to shut down because of COVID?

On the surface, it would appear not. SBA regulations clearly state that establishments “must not present live performances of a prurient sexual nature” in order to be eligible for the program.

The Penthouse Club, whatever else it offers, clearly bills itself as “adult entertainment” on its website and Facebook page and posts videos of scantily clad and topless women pole dancing.

Two local CPAs consulted about the curiosity say they can’t see how the Penthouse Club qualifies for the program, though neither wanted to comment on the record because they were unfamiliar with the establishment’s application or the more detailed regulations governing the program.

The SBA did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The attorney listed on the Louisiana secretary of state’s website as the representative for The Penthouse Club, Timothy Spratt with New Orleans-based entertainment management firm Kirkendoll Management, did not respond to a request seeking comment before this morning’s deadline.

Executives with local arts organizations, celebrating their own awards, didn’t want to cast aspersions on The Penthouse Club, but they concede they are disheartened.

“It’s disappointing,” says Jenny Ballard, executive director of Theatre Baton Rouge, which received a $128,300 grant. “It’s really disappointing. But I’m just happy we got our award.”

Grant awards were based on the amount of estimated revenue a theater, cinema, museum or live music venue lost during the 2020 shutdown. Amounts were calculated based on 2019 financial statements applicants were required to submit.

Celebrity Theatres on George O’Neal Road, at $1.46 million, Pharaoh’s Palace—better known as The Texas Club, $368,000, and Basin Music Hall at 336 Third St., $325,500, all received considerably more than the BRSO, $146,300, Theatre Baton Rouge, $128,300, Playmakers of Baton Rouge, $67,000 and Opera Louisiana, $58,000.

“It’s fascinating and really stunning,” Arts Council of Baton Rouge Executive Director Renee Chatelain says of the disparity. “We’re just happy so many of our organizations received support from the program.”