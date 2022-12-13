How companies typically fail in helping their employees grow

A recent study of Fortune 250 companies, which ranked them based on the experiences of 3 million of their U.S. workers, found that even top-ranked firms fail to deliver consistently on worker advancement, Harvard Business Review reports.

To better understand the phenomena, the researchers grouped underperforming companies based on measures of opportunity creating, and were able to identify the ways companies commonly fail to help their workers grow:

Fast and flimsy—These employers go well beyond their peers in creating opportunities for employees without prior experience, and they also rank well above others in the velocity of initial promotion. But, they don’t invest consistently in training, which means their workers’ careers stall quickly.

Churn and burn—While the previous employers may not serve employees’ long-term interests well, they do create lots of stable, entry-level opportunities. Churn and burn companies, by contrast, have high turnover and fail to provide employees with experience and learning that would help them qualify for better opportunities after they leave.

Caveat emptor—Worker experience at caveat emptor firms can vary widely from role to role. Workers in some occupations progress quickly; many others remain stuck. For applicants, that is a treacherous minefield. They’re unlikely to be able to distinguish before joining the organization between roles that serve as career springboards and those that are dead ends.

