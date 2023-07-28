How car buying has changed since the pandemic 

Factory shutdowns, parts shortages and almost empty dealership lots marred the U.S. auto industry over the past three years.
Car executives, dealers and buyers had to adjust on the fly and while the pandemic-caused pressures that led to those problems have eased, things may not ever go back to how they were in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Here are five ways that buying a car may have permanently changed:
-
- Slim pickings—American car dealerships have historically stocked their lots with rows and rows of cars. Now they are keeping fewer in stock, and pickier buyers may have to order directly from the factory and then wait for it to be built and delivered.
- Stubbornly high prices—“We’re not necessarily expecting prices to rise the way they have in the past couple years,” says David Oakley, an analyst at GlobalData, an industry-research firm. “It’s more that we don’t see them coming back down.”
- Lower industrywide sales—As a result of the first two factors, carmakers are preparing for a future where they simply sell fewer new cars than they once did. This could have broader repercussions across the industry, heightening pressure on automakers to scale back factory output and trim assembly-line jobs.
- Fewer lease deals—While some lease deals are returning—particularly on EVs that can take advantage of a federal tax credit—analysts expect it to take the better part of this decade for the auto-leasing market to fully rebound.
- More expensive used cars—The average price paid for a used vehicle hit nearly $30,000 at the end of 2021 and has continued to remain at elevated levels, according to industry data. Read the full story.