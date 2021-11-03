How businesses made things worse by acting out of fear during pandemic

Almost every small business took major hits during the pandemic, much of it through no fault of their own. But some owners made their troubles worse—by acting out of fear, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Looking back, many entrepreneurs say they went too far in reacting to the pandemic. Up against unprecedented changes, like being forced to send employees home to work, many businesses took an overly defensive stance, says Craig Palubiak, president of Optim Consulting Group.
Here are some examples of how businesses suffered out of an abundance of caution:
- Anticipating the worst—Many owners learned the hard way that they should have stayed ahead of the purchasing curve, while continuing to be mindful of the “fine line between under and overreacting,” says K. Davis Senseman, founder of Davis Law Office, who consults with small businesses. While business owners could never have anticipated the extent of the supply chain disruptions they faced, some say they were so afraid of being stuck with oversupply that they ended up shooting themselves in the foot.
- Dropping projects—To conserve cash, Amber Anderson, co-founder and head of strategy at Tote + Pears, a branding agency in Alpharetta, Georgia, quashed a longtime project that had the potential to significantly boost revenue. Had she just slowed the project instead of shuttering it, she likely wouldn’t have lost as many customers.
- Losing focus—Christopher Tarantino, founder and chief executive of Epicenter Innovation, a Denver-based communications and consulting agency, missed out on the chance to grow his consulting business by losing sight of existing clients while emphasizing a new business opportunity. Read the full story.