How businesses made things worse by acting out of fear during pandemic

Almost every small business took major hits during the pandemic, much of it through no fault of their own. But some owners made their troubles worse—by acting out of fear, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Looking back, many entrepreneurs say they went too far in reacting to the pandemic. Up against unprecedented changes, like being forced to send employees home to work, many businesses took an overly defensive stance, says Craig Palubiak, president of Optim Consulting Group.

Here are some examples of how businesses suffered out of an abundance of caution: