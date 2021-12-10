To-go order surge changes the Baton Rouge restaurant model

The pandemic changed many aspects of the restaurant industry such as making to-go orders a priority. So as Baton Rouge restaurants have pivoted to more to-go and carry-out ordering, how has that altered their business model?

Cou-Yon’s BBQ, like many other restaurants, shifted to online ordering. But after a few months, the restaurant opened two food trucks, which co-owner Paul Mladenka says have been hugely successful.

People wanted that other option for to-go food, he says, and the food trucks even fill orders for delivery services like DoorDash.

We’ve been forced to continue pivoting to more to-go ordering every time there’s a new wave of the virus, Mladenka says, and we have had to learn to adapt to whatever customers seem to be preferring.

Before the pandemic, business at pizza restaurant Red Zeppelin was about 60% dine-in and 40% takeout, owner Ray Vanmerrienboer says. Now, it’s half and half.

The restaurant has a drive-thru, which made pivoting to more takeout easier, Vanmerrienboer says, but he has a hard time storing the food, and sometimes runs out of warming space.

Another adjustment is the number of servers, he says. He tries to schedule dine-in staff accordingly to make sure that the inside of the restaurant isn’t overstaffed.

“Restaurants will still have sales and profit, but if anything it can hurt servers,” he says. They’re not getting that dine-in audience.”

Zippy’s had to take on extra staff to help with to-go orders, owner Neal Hendrick says. Takeout has doubled at the restaurant over the past year.

To deal with the influx, Hendrick plans to build a to-go area to decrease congestion from customers and delivery services picking up food.

People just want that quick and convenient service now more than ever, Mladenka says, and that’s where the industry as a whole is headed.

“People still enjoy wining and dining, but people consistently want something quick and fresh,” he says. “People want to place an order, it shows up 30 minutes later and they don’t have to think about it.”