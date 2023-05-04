How Amazon is changing customer expectations in the industrial supply chain 

The petrochemical industry is in the middle of a transformation of sorts in terms of its logistics and supply chain processes. It seems industrial owners haven’t been excluded from the changing customer expectations brought about by the Amazon business model—aka “The Amazon Effect.”

Speakers at a recent Petrochemical Supply Chain & Logistics conference in Houston pointed to enhanced transparency, increased reliance upon technology and greater visibility of the entire order and delivery process as direct outcomes of Amazon’s impact on commerce.

“The bottom line is, are we meeting the customer’s expectations in the current environment?” says Mark Baxa, president and CEO of The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals in St. Louis, who mediated the panel.

Bruce Sullivan, vice president of integrated logistics at Covestro in Freeport, Pennsylvania, a supplier of premium polymers, says The Amazon Effect has pushed the industrial market in a new direction.

An owner’s success will soon depend upon their ability to enhance the end-to-end visibility of the process through data unity and building resilience with smarter planning and operations. “We would’ve eventually gotten there, but the Amazon model has pushed industrial companies to look at transparency, technology and visibility into their products, from point of shipment through delivery,” Sullivan says.

Read the full story about the Amazon Effect from 10/12 Industry Report.